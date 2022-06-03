CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 43,200 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Danaos comprises 0.7% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.21% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 375.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 39.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,719. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

