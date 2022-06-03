CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

