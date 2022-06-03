CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.