CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,402. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.65. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.75.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

