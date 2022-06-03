CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000. Atkore accounts for about 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atkore by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

ATKR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. 1,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,116. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.