CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 1.3% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.54% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 231,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

