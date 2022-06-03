CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 367,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Micro Focus International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 993,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Micro Focus International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 2,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

