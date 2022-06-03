CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of BrightView at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,233. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

