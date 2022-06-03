CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.43 Million in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.35% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.08. 963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,235. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

