CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 88,080 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.17% of Funko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $45,075.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $274,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,398 shares of company stock worth $12,745,422 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

