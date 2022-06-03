Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 399,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,311,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.
MPRAU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.
