Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 399,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,311,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

MPRAU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.