Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

NASDAQ CFFSU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.