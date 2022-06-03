Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $6.26 Million Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 621,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,157,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,060,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000.

NASDAQ NCACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,574. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

