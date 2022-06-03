Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000.
MPRAU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.
Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.
