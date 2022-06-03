Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

MPRAU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.