Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 240,000 ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,959,000.

Shares of ROCAU stock remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 38,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

