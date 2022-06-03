Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Shares in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000.

NASDAQ:ENCPU remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

