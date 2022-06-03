Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Shares in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000.

NASDAQ:BRKHU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

