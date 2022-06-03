Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,489,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,253,000. Riverview Acquisition accounts for 1.2% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 7.74% of Riverview Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 92,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,945. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

