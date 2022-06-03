Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 558,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $15,038,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTOU remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Legato Merger Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

