Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SZZLU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SZZLU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.