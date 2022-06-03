Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $14.43 Million Investment in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. Cascadia Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCAI. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,938,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,031. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

