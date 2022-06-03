Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $9.13 Million in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 912,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $16,899,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $12,387,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,500,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

