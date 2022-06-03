Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $5.07 Million in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

ROSEU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 9,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

