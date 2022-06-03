Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 402,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,009,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,833,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,002,000.

NASDAQ BPACU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

