Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOGOU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AOGOU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,543. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

