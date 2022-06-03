Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,151 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 11.8% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of LCAP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,067. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

