Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBAXU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000.

Shares of PBAXU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

