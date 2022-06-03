Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 1,949,445 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,949,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,085,000. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 0.9% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.07% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,447. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

