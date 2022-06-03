Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carvana's end-to-end online business model and zippy approach to selling cars bode well. Acquisitions like the ADESA US look to propel long-term growth, add to its top-line and augment production capacity. Its innovative offerings like the money-back guarantee, the capital- and labor-light business model have expanded its outreach. While sales growth has been impressive, it has not yet turned an annual profit and Q1'22 was challenging with a net loss of $506 million. Its stretched balance sheet is a concern. Rising SG&A expenses is weakening its financials. Led by escalating used vehicle prices, volatility in interest rates, inflationary trends and very high fuel prices, it withdrew its 2022 outlook and its forecast of achieving EBITDA breakeven in the last three quarters of 2022 combined has now been postponed. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.74.

Carvana stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.61. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,725,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,071,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

