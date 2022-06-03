Carvana Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

Carvana stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,725,250 shares of company stock worth $295,071,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.