carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.10

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXYGet Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as high as $29.10. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 1,053 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

