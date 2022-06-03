carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.10

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as high as $29.10. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 1,053 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

