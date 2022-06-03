Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 1,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,139,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. Research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,785,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

