Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRNLF opened at 1.48 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of 1.48 and a 52 week high of 1.52.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
