Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

