Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 31,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,150. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

