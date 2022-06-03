Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

