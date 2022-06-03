Capital World Investors Sells 899,272 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,225,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 899,272 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.65% of Blackstone worth $2,358,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.05. 87,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares worth $65,045,691. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.