Capital World Investors Sells 68,290 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,292,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68,290 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,171,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.16. 9,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,526. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

