Capital World Investors Sells 634,714 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,970,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 634,714 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.95% of NIKE worth $2,495,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.98. 69,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

