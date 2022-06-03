Capital World Investors Sells 133,376 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,367,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,941,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. 41,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,477. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

