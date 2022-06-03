Capital World Investors Purchases 2,580 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,987,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $72.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,280.09. 39,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,446.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,664.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

