Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned 0.46% of Alphabet worth $8,916,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,020,042 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $71.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,282.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,454.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2,671.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

