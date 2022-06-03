Capital World Investors Buys 2,906,014 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 7.58% of L3Harris Technologies worth $3,171,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

