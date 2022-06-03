Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.70% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $4,358,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $93.36. 111,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.