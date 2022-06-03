Capital World Investors Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,654,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.95. 29,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,055. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

