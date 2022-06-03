Capital World Investors Acquires 6,018,962 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,470,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.00 on Friday, hitting $219.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,694. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.70.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

