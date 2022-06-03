Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,108,348 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,798,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,108,348 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $15,170,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.04.

AVGO traded down $14.79 on Friday, reaching $561.95. 59,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.27 and its 200-day moving average is $591.76. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.32 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.