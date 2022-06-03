Capital Research Global Investors Purchases Shares of 25,755,740 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,755,740 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 1.75 on Friday, hitting 30.19. 247,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,251,822. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is 65.12.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 70.39.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

