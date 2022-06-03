Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 4,777,038 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $1,471,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

