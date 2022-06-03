Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 28,319,193 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.32% of Baker Hughes worth $2,075,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,777,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,316,000 after purchasing an additional 702,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 188,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,397,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.